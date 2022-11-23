Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

93,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Perfect Auto Corp

416-740-0205

Location

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

416-740-0205

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

93,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9352690
  • Stock #: 2495
  • VIN: 55swf4kb9fu042495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2495
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX - PUSH TO START - NAVIGATION - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - BACK UP CAMERA - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

