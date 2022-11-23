$24,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
Perfect Auto Corp
416-740-0205
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Location
Perfect Auto Corp
3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4
416-740-0205
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
93,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9352690
- Stock #: 2495
- VIN: 55swf4kb9fu042495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX - PUSH TO START - NAVIGATION - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - BACK UP CAMERA - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
