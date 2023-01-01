$16,480+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA 250 Coupe
Location
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
164,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10463904
- Stock #: 154172
- VIN: WDDSJ4EB8FN274815
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
