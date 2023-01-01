2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

$16,480 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10463904

10463904 Stock #: 154172

154172 VIN: WDDSJ4EB8FN274815

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 154172

Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Navigation System Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.