2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
4dr Sdn CLA 250 4MATIC
Location
3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6
62,760KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9501958
- Stock #: 176354
- VIN: WDDSJ4GB5FN176354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,760 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Mercedes Benz Cla 250 | No Accident | Low Mileage | AWD | Navigation | Back-Up Camera | Blind Spot Assist | Sport Seat | Automatic | Heat Seat | Stop & Start | Parking Distance Sensor | Bluetooth | Eco Mode | Auto A/C | Power Seat | Seat Memory | Auto Headlight | &&& Morenull
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance
First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
115 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
50 L Fuel Tank
Comfort Ride Suspension
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
4.13 Axle Ratio
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
Radio: Audio 20 w/Single CD & Bluetooth
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo w/Direct Injection -inc: ECO start/stop function
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
AAA Auto Group
3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6