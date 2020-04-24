Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS550

AMG|DTR+|DISTRONC|BLINDSPOT|MASSAGE|FULLY LOADED

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS550

AMG|DTR+|DISTRONC|BLINDSPOT|MASSAGE|FULLY LOADED

Location

Faraz Auto Sales

150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6

416-638-8132

$39,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4908960
  • Stock #: 152704
  • VIN: WDDLJ9BB7FA152704
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
4
***ACCIDENT FREE, ONTARIO VEHICLE, LOW KM*** FINANCE WITH $1000 DOWN AT 4.99% ONLY $430 BI-WEEKLY 60 MONTH OPEN LOAN O.A.C. NO PAYMENTS FOR 3 MONTHS*** Obsidian Black Metallic On Black Perforated Leather Interior, 4.7L, V8 Twin-Turbo, 4MATIC (AWD), AMG Package, Fully Loaded with Navigation, 360 Degree Camera Package, Distronic Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver's Assistance Package with PRE-SAFE Brake, DTR+: Steering Assistant, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Assistance Graphic & Attention Assist, Massage Seats, Dynamic Seats, Heated & Cooled Ventilated Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adjustable Sport & Comfort Driving Modes, Adjustable Air Ride Suspension, Front & Rear Parking Distance Sensors, Keyless GO Package, Multibeam LED Headlights, AMG Alloy Wheels, 3-Zone Auto Climate Control, Power Sunroof, Powered Rear Privacy Shade, ECO Mode, Harman Kardon Premium Sound System, Power Open & Closing Trunk, Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connection, Satellite Radio, iPod Integration, SD & USB Inputs, Paddle Shifters, Homelink Garage Door Opener, Keyless Entry. All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $599, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. Cost of Borrowing Example: For every $1,000 financed at 4.99% over a 60 month term cost of borrowing would be $131 total over 60 months. If qualify for 6 months no payments, payments are deferred and added to the end of the loan.  
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

