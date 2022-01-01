2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

+ taxes & licensing
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
2015 Mercedes-Benz E250 Bluetooth 4Matic Luxury Package Fully Loaded 96000 KM
This is a SALE Price: $29480 Actual Price $31488
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :
Packages in this car : Premium Package + Lighting Package + Lane Tracking Package + Driver Assistance Package + AMG Package
Fully Loaded
Key Features:
* Navigation
* Harman/Kardon LOGIC7 surround -sound system with Dolby Digital 5.1
* Panorama roof
* SiriusXM Radio
* Blind Spot Assist
* Lane Keeping Assist
* PARKTRONIC with Active Parking Assist
* 360 view Camera (Surround View System)
* 11- way air bag protection
* SmartKey remote locking and starting system
* 14-way power front seats with memory
* Heated front seats
* Full-LED headlamps with Active Curve Illumination1 and Adaptive Highbeam Assist
* Corner- illuminating front lamps
* Multifunction steering wheel w/Nappa leather trim
* Power tilt/telescoping steering column
* Split-folding rear seats
* Dual-zone digital automatic climate control
* Power tilt/sliding tinted glass sunroof
* KEYLESS-GO
* Antitheft alarm system with remote panic feature
* Active full-LED headlamps
* Automatic Collision Notification
* 7-speed automatic with shift paddles
* Alloy Wheels 18" AMG twin 5-spoke
* Sport-tuned multilink Suspension
* 4matic all-wheel drive
* ECO Start/Stop system
* COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST PLUS
* ATTENTION ASSIST
* PRE-SAFE
* Electronic Stability Program
* Adaptive braking technology: Predictive Brake Priming, Automatic Brake Drying, Hill-Start Assist, and Brake HOLD feature
* Emergency-sensing Brake Assist
* Advanced Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Engine: Diesel Engine
Are you looking for a Mercedes C Class (C300, C350, C250), Why don't you get an E class fully loaded?
Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($1299). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
