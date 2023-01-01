2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$28,885 + taxes & licensing 1 4 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9450712

9450712 Stock #: 297820

297820 VIN: WDDKK6FF0FF297820

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety First Aid Kit Driver Knee Airbag Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Curtain 1st Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag Collision prevention assist Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior Immobilizer Compass PERIMETER ALARM ashtray Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Leather Door Trim Insert Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents Smart Device Integration Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat EASY ENTRY FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Chrome Grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Chrome bodyside mouldings Light tinted glass LED brakelights Tire Rating Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Aluminum Spare Wheel Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir Media / Nav / Comm SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO Window grid antenna 8 speakers Regular Amplifier Audio Theft Deterrent Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 2.82 Axle Ratio Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Rear-wheel drive Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode 66 L Fuel Tank Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension Additional Features Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim Power Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Memory Settings -inc: Steering Wheel and Head Restraints Tires: P235/40R18 Fr & P255/35R18 Rr AS Perf. 70-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Engine: 3.0L V6 DOHC SMPI Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof Front Cigar Lighters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.