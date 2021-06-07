2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

Listing ID: 7303820

7303820 VIN: 4JGDF2EE1FA575979

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 140,495 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Seating Bucket Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag HD Radio Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Automatic Parking

