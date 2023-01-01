2015 Mercedes-Benz GL350

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $32,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 3 , 8 1 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10492845

10492845 Stock #: 17289

17289 VIN: 4JGDF2EE8FA592911

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 93,813 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Departure Assist Auto Hold Brake Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio SiriusXM Radio Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Proximity Key Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Automatic Parking

