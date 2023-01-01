Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GL350

93,813 KM

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL350

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL350

AMG PACKAGE

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL350

AMG PACKAGE

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

93,813KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10492845
  • Stock #: 17289
  • VIN: 4JGDF2EE8FA592911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 93,813 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, 1 OWNER DEALER SERVICED, FINISHED IN WHITE ON LIGHT GREY, ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM,AUTONOMOUS INT. CRUISE CONT. PLUS (DISTRONIC PLUS),ACTIVE PARK ASSIST,ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST,ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST (FAP),DRIVING PACKAGE,ELECTRICALLY ADJUSTABLE RIGHT DRIVER SEAT W MEMORY,INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR MIRROR,AUTOMATICALLY DIMMING,MEMORY PACKAGE (DRIVER SEAT, STRG. COL., MIRROR),LEATHER STEERING WHEEL AND LEATHER GEAR SHIFT KNOB,KNEE AIRBAG,PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF/GLASS SUNROOF,FRONT MULTI CONTOUR SEAT WITH MASSAGE FUNCTION,HEATED STEERING WHEEL,NIGHT VIEW ASSIST,BI-XENON HEADLIGHT W.ACTIVE CURVE LIGHT,AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRT,21" AMG DOUBLE-SPOKE WHEELS ALL-ROUND,DIAMOND WHITE - METALLIC PAINT,THIRD SEAT ROW, ELECTRICAL FOLD ABLE, ELECTRIC FOLDING 2ND SEAT ROW,REAR SEAT BENCH HEATING LEFT AND RIGHT,SEAT HEATER FOR LEFT AND RIGHT FRONT SEATS,KEYLESS - GO,AUTOMATIC REAR-END DOOR, AMG LINE EXTERIOR/AMG SPORTS PACKAGE EXTERIOR,PARKING PACKAGE,MIRRORS PACKAGE, HARMAN KARDON SOUND, FACTORY NAVIGATION, ALL OPTIONS POSSIBLE, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, With a FULL-SERVICE FACILITY on site, we are able to accommodate all of our clients needs and support them Malibu Motors is a family owned and operated dealership, Proud to be in business and operating out of with excellent continued customer service throughout the years. We pride ourselves on our dedication to clients and the outstanding return and referral business we have received over the years! We want to thank our clients for their continued support in Malibu Motors and for helping us to achieve our goals and maintain a successful, dedicated and honest business. ALL PRICES DO NOT INCLUDED TAXES, LICENSE AND OMVIC FEE. WE DO RESERVE THE RIGHT NOT TO SELL TO EXPORTERS OR ANY CLIENT WE FEEL UNCOMFORTABLE WITH. Our experienced sales staff are eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. Please do not hesitate to reach out and request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling at any time we are here to help you and to make the car buying experience, seamless and stress-free. We cant wait to meet you and welcome you to Malibu Motors! We look forward to building a trusted relationship with you soon!! Visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/...bumotorstoronto WE HAVE THE LARGEST INDEPENDENT MERCEDES BENZ INVENTORY IN TORONTO AND SURROUNDING AREA, WE SERVICE MERCEDES BENZ AND ARE AN AUTHORIZED REPAIR SHOP FOR SEVERAL WARRANTY COMPANIES. WE SELL C230, C250, C350, C300, C400. C450,B250, SL 63 AMG,CL 550,ML400, ML350 E350, E300, E550,E400,GLE, COUPE,GLS 450 4 DOOR,ML350,GLK350, GLK250,CLS550, S550, GLC300,C43, S63, C63, C63S,C43, AMG, GLA45, CLA 45 GLA250,CLA, JAGUAR XF, JAGUAR XJ, CONVERTIBLE (CABRIO) 4MATIC MODELS, NAVIGATION IS AVAILABLE IN SEVERAL OF OUR VEHICLES. SPORTS PACKAGE, PANORAMIC ROOFS AVAILABLE. Malibu motors reserves the right not to sell to any dealer or exporter even at full price. WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT POOR CREDIT, GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, CREDIT REBUILDING, NEW TO COUNTRY, R9, PREVIOUS BANKRUPT, PREVIOUS PROPOSAL APPLY ONLINE FOR A QUICK RESPONSE FOLLOW THE LINK TO OUR SECURE CREDIT APPLICATION http://www.malibumotors.c...application.htm www.malibumotors.ca ..

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

