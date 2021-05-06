Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

92,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

4MATIC 4dr GLA 250

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

4MATIC 4dr GLA 250

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

92,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7081294
  • Stock #: 153674
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB4FJ158863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153674
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 GLA250 AMG PKG FULLY LOADED 92000km
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, LEASE RETURN

*NAVIGATION
*Sunroof
*HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
*MEMORY SEAT
*BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
*LEATHER
ONE OWNER CAR
NO accident ( CLEAN CARFAX )
Lease returned
Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($699). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
.All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
