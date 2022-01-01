Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250 - NAVI |PANO |BLIND SPOT |LED |CAM

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250 - NAVI |PANO |BLIND SPOT |LED |CAM

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

126,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8083711
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB2FJ092362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Clean Carfax, No Accidents, Blind Spot Assist, Harman Kardon Sound, Attention Assist, Collision Prevent Assist, Panoramic Sunroof, LED Headlights, Navigation, Backup Camera, Paddle Shifters, Power Heated Memory Seats, Auto On/Off, DSR, Paddle Shifters, Power Liftgate, Ambient Light, Eco & Sport Mode, HomeLink, AWD, Bluetooth, USB and Much More.

2015 Mercedes Benz GLA 250 4Matic. Ontario Vehicle, Clean Carfax***Safety Certified***

2015 Mercedes Benz GLA 250 4Matic. Ontario Vehicle, Clean Carfax***Safety Certified***

***5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6***.

***www.monacomotorcars.com***.

(416) 7-Monaco or (416) 766-6226.

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/ .

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don't have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Included in the sale price of the vehicle at no cost to you: 1)Ontario Safety Certification 2)CARFAX (full vehicle history) 3)36-DAYs or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. Business Hours: (Monday Friday 10am to 7pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday by appointments only) excluding statutory holiday.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

