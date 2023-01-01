Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK 250

198,081 KM

$14,499

+ tax & licensing
$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK 250

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK 250

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK 250

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

198,081KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10543914
  • Stock #: 17296
  • VIN: WDCGG0EB0FG379421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,081 KM

Vehicle Description

 CLEAN CARFAX, WELL SERVICED VEHICLE, JUST IN ON TRADE, FINISHED IN TENORITE GRAY METALLIC PAINT ON BLACK LEATHER, EQUIPPED WITH FACTORY NAVIGATION, REAR-VIEW CAMERA,BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT,LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS,LEFT FRONT SEAT, ELECTRICALLY ADJUSTABLE,RIGHT FRONT SEAT, ELECTRICALLY ADJUSTABLE,GARAGE DOOR OPENER WITH 284 - 390 MHZ FREQUENCY,PELVIS AIRBAG ,KNEE AIRBAG,PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF/GLASS SUNROOF,STEERING WHEEL GEARSHIFT BUTTONS/SHIFT PADDLE PAINTED,BI-XENON HEADLIGHT WITH .ACTIVE CURVE LIGHT RIGHT-DRIVE,TOW PACKAGE, AND MORE, PLEASE CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT.

CLEAN CARFAX, WELL SERVICED VEHICLE, JUST IN ON TRADE, FINISHED IN TENORITE GRAY METALLIC PAINT ON BLACK LEATHER, EQUIPPED WITH FACTORY NAVIGATION, REAR-VIEW CAMERA,BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT,LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS,LEFT FRONT SEAT, ELECTRICALLY ADJUSTABLE,RIGHT FRONT SEAT, ELECTRICALLY ADJUSTABLE,GARAGE DOOR OPENER WITH 284 - 390 MHZ FREQUENCY,PELVIS AIRBAG ,KNEE AIRBAG,PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF/GLASS SUNROOF,STEERING WHEEL GEARSHIFT BUTTONS/SHIFT PADDLE PAINTED,BI-XENON HEADLIGHT WITH .ACTIVE CURVE LIGHT RIGHT-DRIVE,TOW PACKAGE, AND MORE, PLEASE CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

