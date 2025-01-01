Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED!
GORGEOUS DOLOMITE BROWN METALLIC EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, NAVIGATION, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS, POWER TRUNK, & MUCH MUCH MORE!!
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

178,336 KM

$13,985

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

250 | PREMIUM | 360 CAMERA | PANO |

13110482

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

250 | PREMIUM | 360 CAMERA | PANO |

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

437-494-3945

$13,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
178,336KM
VIN WDCGG0EB6FG387152

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 178,336 KM

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **




===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


** GORGEOUS DOLOMITE BROWN METALLIC EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, NAVIGATION, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS, POWER TRUNK, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S | APPLE CARPLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | for sale in North York, ON
2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S | APPLE CARPLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | 146,812 KM $13,985 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class //AMG SPORT | PREMIUM | PANO | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class //AMG SPORT | PREMIUM | PANO | LOADED 85,802 KM $22,485 + tax & lic
Used 2021 BMW X6 //M SPORT | RED LEATHER | HUD | PANO | 360 CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2021 BMW X6 //M SPORT | RED LEATHER | HUD | PANO | 360 CAMERA 109,285 KM $55,495 + tax & lic

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
$13,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

437-494-3945

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class