2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
No Accidents, Ontario Vehicle, Clean Carfax - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK250 BLUETEC DIESEL 4MATIC Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.
All In Price: $19,995 + HST & Licensing
Odometer: 131,000 KM
Features - Leather, Remote Entry, Blind Spot Assist, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Paddle Shifters, 20” Alloys, Eco/Sport/Manual Mode, Attention Assist, Assistance Graphic, USB, AUX, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Folding Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More
Monaco Motorcars Inc.
