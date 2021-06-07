2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

+ taxes & licensing
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Premium1 Package + Appearance Package
2015 Mercedes Benz GLK 250 Diesel 4Matic Navigation | 58000 K.m
Key Features:
* Navigation
* Backup Sensor
* Front and Rear Parking Sensors
* Panorama Sunroof
* Wheels team up with a 4-wheel multilink suspension with AGILITY CONTROL
* Appearance Package: 7 Spoke 20" Wheels AMG
* 4Matic, All-Wheel Drive
* 7-Speed Automatic
* Adaptive Brakes
* Cruise Control
* Multifunction Steering Wheel
* Dual Zone Climate Control
* Power Steering Column
* Garage Door Opener
* Auto-Dimming Mirrors with Compass display in inside mirror
Actual pictures are provided,
