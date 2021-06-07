Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

58,000 KM

$27,498

+ tax & licensing
$27,498

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4DR GLK 250 BLUETEC

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4DR GLK 250 BLUETEC

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$27,498

+ taxes & licensing

58,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7249646
  • Stock #: 153696
  • VIN: WDCGG0EB5FG429052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153696
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium1 Package + Appearance Package
2015 Mercedes Benz GLK 250 Diesel 4Matic Navigation | 58000 K.m
Key Features:
* Navigation
* Backup Sensor
* Front and Rear Parking Sensors
* Panorama Sunroof
* Wheels team up with a 4-wheel multilink suspension with AGILITY CONTROL
* Appearance Package: 7 Spoke 20" Wheels AMG
* 4Matic, All-Wheel Drive
* 7-Speed Automatic
* Adaptive Brakes
* Cruise Control
* Multifunction Steering Wheel
* Dual Zone Climate Control
* Power Steering Column
* Garage Door Opener
* Auto-Dimming Mirrors with Compass display in inside mirror

Actual pictures are provided,

Financing from 5.9% Prime Rate *O.A.C

Check Availability and Schedule a test drive? call us at 416-661-7070 ( Reza )

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St Unit 4 North York ON M3J 1N6 AUTO PLUTO

All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($699). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy**

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

647-518-4130
