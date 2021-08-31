2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

$23,880 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 5 9 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7796967

7796967 VIN: WDCGG0EB6FG426807

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 101,595 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Mirror Memory Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Panoramic Roof Dual Moonroof Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Navigation System Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Keyless Start Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.