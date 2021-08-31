Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
AutoPluto

888-507-5798

4MATIC 4DR GLK 250 BLUETEC

Location

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

126,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7807938
  • Stock #: 153784
  • VIN: WDCGG0EB0FG383050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153784
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mercedes Benz GLK 250 Diesel 4Matic Navigation | 126000 K.m
Premium1 Package + Appearance Package


Key Features:
* Navigation
* Backup Sensor
* Front and Rear Parking Sensors
* Panorama Sunroof
* Wheels team up with a 4-wheel multilink suspension with AGILITY CONTROL
* Appearance Package: 7 Spoke 20" Wheels AMG
* 4Matic, All-Wheel Drive
* 7-Speed Automatic
* Adaptive Brakes
* Cruise Control
* Multifunction Steering Wheel
* Dual Zone Climate Control
* Power Steering Column
* Garage Door Opener
* Auto-Dimming Mirrors with Compass display in inside mirror

Actual pictures are provided,

Financing from 5.9% Prime Rate *O.A.C

Check Availability and Schedule a test drive? call us at 416-661-7070 ( Reza )

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St Unit 4 North York ON M3J 1N6 AUTO PLUTO

All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($1299). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

