Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

108,000 KM

Details Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Dynasty Auto Selection

416-645-0196

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 250 BlueTec Navigation/Panoramic Sunroof/Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 250 BlueTec Navigation/Panoramic Sunroof/Camera

Location

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-0196

  1. 1653433839
  2. 1653433840
  3. 1653433840
  4. 1653433840
  5. 1653433839
  6. 1653433840
  7. 1653433840
  8. 1653433840
  9. 1653433839
  10. 1653433839
  11. 1653433838
  12. 1653433840
  13. 1653433839
  14. 1653433840
  15. 1653433839
  16. 1653433838
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

108,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8621342
  • Stock #: Asd877
  • VIN: WDCGG0EBXFG345065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dynasty Auto Selection

2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 130,000 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2011 GMC Yukon XL XL...
 140,000 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2013 Audi Q5 3.0L S...
 175,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Email Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

Call Dealer

416-645-XXXX

(click to show)

416-645-0196

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory