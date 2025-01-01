$18,900+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
ML 350 BlueTEC,NO ACCIDENT,WELL MAINTAIN,DIESEL
2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
ML 350 BlueTEC,NO ACCIDENT,WELL MAINTAIN,DIESEL
Location
Auto Rev Inc.
4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
416-636-7776
Advertised Unfit
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
We finance all types of credit.
Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/
To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. OAC.*High risk rates vary.
You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing.
Auto Rev Inc.
4457B Chesswood Dr
& 4459 Chesswood Dr
Toronto, ON
M3J 2C2
T: (416)636-7776
EMAIL: autorevinc@gmail.com
Hours of Operation
Weekdays 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturdays 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Rev Inc.
Email Auto Rev Inc.
Auto Rev Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-636-XXXX(click to show)
416-636-7776
Alternate Numbers416-828-0075
+ taxes & licensing>
416-636-7776