2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 9 , 1 6 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10264503

10264503 Stock #: 6883

6883 VIN: WDDUG8FB9FA136883

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 6883

Mileage 119,165 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Digital clock Remote Trunk Release Rear Window Defroster Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Side Airbag BACKUP CAMERA Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Media / Nav / Comm CD Player dvd player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Comfort Climate Control Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Entertainment System Center Arm Rest Parking Sensor Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.