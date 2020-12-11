Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

65,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Autopia Cars

416-574-2020

4DR SDN S 63 AMG RWD

4DR SDN S 63 AMG RWD

Location

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

65,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6350645
  Stock #: B3FA18
  VIN: WDDUG7JB3FA180511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B3FA18
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ontario Vehicle, S 63 AMG, 603 HP, Heads up Display, Night Vision, Lane Departure, Blind Spot, Navigation, 360 Camera, Automatic Transmission, Heated Seat, Air Condition, All Wheel Drive, and Much More!!! ***Multi-point inspection*** Financing -We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down up to 96 months open loan (O.A.C). Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit good credit, bad credit, bankruptcy, and new immigrant from all of Canada!! Carfax Verified -We provide the free Carfax history report on every vehicle. Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle. Trade - Have a trade? We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle in for a free appraisal. This vehicle can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $899, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, and not certified. We will help you for transportation all of Canada and USA. To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: http://www.autopiacars.ca/ **PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENCING** Our Indoor Showroom Located 2160 Steeles Ave West UNIT 1 (STEELES AND KEELE) Concord, ON L4K 2Y7 Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is update and accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on these pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales team at autopiacars.ca

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Email Autopia Cars

