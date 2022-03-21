2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,990 + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 4 1 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8944912

8944912 Stock #: 176358

176358 VIN: wdduf8fbxfa176358

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 125,415 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Tire Pressure Monitor Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Proximity Key Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Hands-Free Liftgate Automatic Parking

