2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S550|4MATIC|NAV|NIGHTVISION|BURMESTER|AMBIENT|WOOD
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
- Stock #: K4945
- VIN: WDDUF8FB3FA185242
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,140 KM
Vehicle Description
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : 4MATIC AWD, V8 POWERED, NIGHT VISION ASSIST, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE AIR SUSPENSION, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN DARK BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD GRAIN INTERIOR TRIMS, WOOD GRAIN STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PANEL HEATING, LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ESP, PRE SAFE BRAKE, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, DTR+ STEERING ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD PLAYER, PREMIUM ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, DUAL PANORAMIC SUNROOF, SOFT CLOSE DOORS, POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR ADJUST, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, SPORT MODE, ECO MODE, SPORT SUSPENSION, COMFORT SUSPENSION, ANALOG CLOCK, REMOTE CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
