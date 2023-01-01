Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

66,342 KM

Details Description

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
Favorit Motors

S550|LONG|4MATIC|NAV|MASSAGE|BURMESTER|AMBIENT|+++

S550|LONG|4MATIC|NAV|MASSAGE|BURMESTER|AMBIENT|+++

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

66,342KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9648580
  Stock #: M5166
  VIN: WDDUG8FB3FA141044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,342 KM

Vehicle Description

FEATURING : LONG WHEEL BASE, MULTI MASSAGE SEATS, 4MATIC AWD, SOFT CLOSE DOORS, AIRMATIC HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, DTR+ STEERING ASSIST, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN DARK GREY ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD GRAIN TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PANEL HEATING, LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ESP, PRE SAFE BRAKE, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, INTERNET, CD, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, DUAL SUNROOF, WINDOW SHADES, DYNAMIC MULTICONTOUR SEATS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, ANALOG CLOCK, MULTI DRIVE MODES, MULTI SUSPENSION MODES, AND MUCH MORE. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

