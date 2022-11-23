2015 MINI Cooper

$17,940 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9425097

9425097 Stock #: 828595

828595 VIN: WMWXS5C57FT828595

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Volcanic Orange

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 828595

Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Trip Computer Digital clock Inside Hood Release Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Leatherette Interior DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.