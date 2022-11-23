Menu
2015 MINI Cooper

80,000 KM

$17,940

$17,940

Autopia Cars

416-574-2020

2015 MINI Cooper

Hardtop HB

2015 MINI Cooper

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

416-574-2020

$17,940

80,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Volcanic Orange
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 3-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 828595
  Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***Multi-point inspection*** Financing -We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 5.99% and $0 down up to 96 months open loan (O.A.C). Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit good credit, bad credit, bankruptcy, and new immigrant from all of Canada!! Carfax Verified -We provide the free Carfax history report on every vehicle. Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle. Trade - Have a trade? We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle in for a free appraisal. This vehicle can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $799, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, and not certified. To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: autopiacars.ca **PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENCING** Our Indoor Showroom Located 2160 Steeles Ave West UNIT 1 (STEELES AND KEELE) Concord, ON L4K 2Y7 Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is update and accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on these pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales team at autopiacars.ca

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Leatherette Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER

Autopia Cars

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

416-574-2020

