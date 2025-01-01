$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman
John Cooper Works
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman
John Cooper Works
Location
YorkTown Motors
98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6
416-398-8899
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 60,954 KM
Vehicle Description
*** THE PRICE ADVERTISED ONLINE HAS A $2500 FINANCE PURCHASING CREDIT, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER. PLEASE CONTACT THE DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CASH PURCHASE.***
Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions, and, or typography mistakes found on any of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information don't hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!
*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free. Every vehicle is open, available and subject to a mechanical inspection at the manufacturer dealer at the clients request.
Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs!
At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From YorkTown Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email YorkTown Motors
YorkTown Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-398-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-398-8899