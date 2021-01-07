Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

83,642 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Mall

647-748-5755

Contact Seller
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

John Cooper Works ALL4 Carbon Hood/Wing/Sideskirt NAVI Leather Clean Carfax

Watch This Vehicle

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

John Cooper Works ALL4 Carbon Hood/Wing/Sideskirt NAVI Leather Clean Carfax

Location

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

647-748-5755

  1. 6557865
  2. 6557865
  3. 6557865
  4. 6557865
  5. 6557865
  6. 6557865
  7. 6557865
  8. 6557865
  9. 6557865
  10. 6557865
  11. 6557865
  12. 6557865
  13. 6557865
  14. 6557865
  15. 6557865
  16. 6557865
  17. 6557865
  18. 6557865
  19. 6557865
  20. 6557865
  21. 6557865
  22. 6557865
  23. 6557865
  24. 6557865
  25. 6557865
  26. 6557865
Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

83,642KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6557865
  • Stock #: S34911
  • VIN: WMWXD1C5XFWS34911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S34911
  • Mileage 83,642 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mini Cooper Countryman John Cooper Works All4, Lots of upgrades Carbon Fibre Hood, Carbon Fibre Side Skirts, Carbon Fibre Rear Wing, Carbon Fibre Diffuser, Carbon Fibre Mirrors , Aftermarket ART Wheels, Aftermarket Exhaust , NAVIGATION, Sunroof, Leather, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, 2 Sets of Keys, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Paddle Shifters, Snow Tires. Clean Carfax. No Accidents Reported. 

______________________________________

***Financing options*** This vehicle can be financed with $0 Down payment along with rates as low as 5.99% (Open Loan Option).Take advantage of 3 months no payment offers from major Canadian banks (O.A.C). All financing rates advertised are fixed and not variable. Rates may increase based on credit qualification or vehicle specs. This vehicle can be leased for personal or commercial purposes with attractive lease rates and terms. lease rates may vary depending on vehicle specs and overall credit qualification.

____________________________________________________

***Extended warranty Options*** This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty protection from Peoples choice warranty  and Global Warranty. Extended Warranty can be purchased from 1 to 4 years length with no kilometre restrictions Extended warranty will cover any unexpected repairs listed on your selected package up to $10,000 per repair. You can choose to repair... 

______________________________________

***Certification*** Certification can be purchased for only $599 and is inspected by licensed mechanics, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not road worthy.

Prices are plus HST & Licensing.

______________________________________

***5 Reason to buy from us with confidence***

1. Every vehicle is fully reconditioned and detailed by professionals before being advertised for sale.

2. 36 days Ontario safety certification Provided upon purchase of Safety & Certify

3. Every vehicle will be presented with a car proof report and or Car-fax.

4. On site financing is available to expedite and simplify your vehicle purchase experience. Bad credit specialists are available on-site to help clients with the toughest credit situations. Ask our finance specialist about qualifying for 3 to 6 months payment deferral on your next purchase.

5. All types of trades are welcome with a fair vehicle trade appraisal.


*Toronto Auto Mall is a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. We Practice and promote all in pricing with all our vehicles. Financing Fee may be applied to certain financing terms. Advertised prices do not include provincial sales tax. 


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Push Button Start
Spoiler
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Accident Free
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Auto Mall

2013 Audi A4 2.0T Pr...
 100,479 KM
$13,795 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A3 2.0T S-...
 54,024 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2012 Audi A4 2.0T Su...
 62,138 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Mall

Toronto Auto Mall

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

Call Dealer

647-748-XXXX

(click to show)

647-748-5755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory