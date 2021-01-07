2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Push Button Start Exterior Spoiler Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger HEATED FRONT SEATS Driver Seat Height Adjustment Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features AWD SPORT PACKAGE PREMIUM PACKAGE Accident Free Automatic Windshield Wipers Driver Side Airbag Aux in Premium Audio Package 2 keys Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Clear Carproof or Carfax Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Premium Interior Trim Level Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

