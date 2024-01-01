$4,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage
ES ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!!~
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$4,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
205,495KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ML32A3HJ3FH057388
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 7810
- Mileage 205,495 KM
Vehicle Description
** ** SPECIAL LIMITED TIME OFFER ** ** PURCHASE ANY VEHICLE THIS WEEK AND RECEIVE 4 BRAND-NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!!! DON T MISS THIS EXCLUSIVE CHANCE TO UPGRADE YOUR RIDE AND STAY PREPARED FOR ANY WEATHER!!!
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Ontario of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 500 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES, blue color with 205,000km (STK#7810) This vehicle was $5490 NOW ON SALE FOR $4990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Manual Transmission
- Power windows
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind. All Carfax Canada History Reports will be available to view & print from our website www.fcmotors.ca or Shop.fcmotors.ca
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 500 cars, mostly Acura ,Audi ,BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Lexus, Lincoln, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota & Volvo. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $12.50 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Automatic climate control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Chrome Interior Accents
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Convenience
Clock
Driver Vanity Mirrors
Center Console
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Driver knee airbags
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane steering wheel trim
Multi-function display
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
12V POWER OUTLET(S)
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
AUTO OFF HEADLIGHTS
LIP REAR SPOILER
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
140 WATTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
85 AMPS ALTERNATOR
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage