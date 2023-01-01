Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

158,266 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

Contact Seller
2015 Mitsubishi RVR

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Location

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

  1. 1677794522
  2. 1677794523
  3. 1677794523
  4. 1677794522
  5. 1677794522
  6. 1677794473
  7. 1677794522
  8. 1677794522
  9. 1677794522
  10. 1677794522
  11. 1677794522
  12. 1677794523
  13. 1677794523
  14. 1677794523
  15. 1677794522
  16. 1677794523
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
158,266KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9671965
  • Stock #: C1019
  • VIN: 4A4AJ3AU1FE609543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,266 KM

Vehicle Description

ATTENTION DEALERS: We will also sell to dealers at our retail price - safety included! ask for Drona ext 805

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

• Full disclosure (history/accident search

• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CrediCar

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 142,068 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic LX
 116,713 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler 200 S
 154,127 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic

Email CrediCar

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CrediCar

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7
Quick Links
Directions Inventory