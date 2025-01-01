2015 Nissan Altima

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>SAFE CAR, SMART BUY</span></p><p> </p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>WE PROMISE UNBEATABLE PRICES WITH NO HIDDEN FEE!</span></p><p> </p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto> --- FULLY CERTIFIED </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>--- 1 Year Free Warranty Included </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>--- Key less Starter </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>--- LOW Mileage </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>--- Camera, Bluetooth, Heated seat </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>--- Sunroof, Alloys </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>--- Auto start </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>--- Great on Gas </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>--- Automatic </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>--- Safety Certification Included in the Asking Price </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>--- 3/Y WARRANTY AVAILABLE</span></p><p> </p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto> WHY CHOOSE US?</span></p><p> </p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto> /// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? Weve got you covered!<br /><br /></span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!<br /><br /></span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available<br /><br /></span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto> /// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!</span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto> ---- Call us now at +1 (437) 422 - 9465 to book your test drive! </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>---- Were located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch.</span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto> Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!</span></p><p> </p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.</span></p><p> </p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto> * 1 Year Warranty Included, Covers Engine, Transmission & Differential (from a reputable warranty company) Terms and conditions apply. Full details available upon request. </span><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>* </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto> Serving Customers Across Ontario</span></p>

2015 Nissan Altima

128,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Altima

FULLY CERTIFIED // 1Y WARRANTY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle
12542150

2015 Nissan Altima

FULLY CERTIFIED // 1Y WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5

(437) 422-9465

  1. 1747737132358
  2. 1747737132861
  3. 1747737133362
  4. 1747737133835
  5. 1747737134265
  6. 1747737134763
  7. 1747737135258
  8. 1747737135742
  9. 1747737136240
  10. 1747737136677
  11. 1747737137145
  12. 1747737137595
  13. 1747737138053
  14. 1747737138531
  15. 1747737138955
  16. 1747737139435
  17. 1747737139885
  18. 1747737140322
  19. 1747737140775
  20. 1747737141239
  21. 1747737141698
  22. 1747737142173
  23. 1747737142590
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP6FN898372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFE CAR, SMART BUY

 

WE PROMISE UNBEATABLE PRICES WITH NO HIDDEN FEE!

 

--- FULLY CERTIFIED

--- 1 Year Free Warranty Included

--- Key less Starter

--- LOW Mileage

--- Camera, Bluetooth, Heated seat

--- Sunroof, Alloys

--- Auto start

--- Great on Gas

--- Automatic

--- Safety Certification Included in the Asking Price

--- 3/Y WARRANTY AVAILABLE

 

WHY CHOOSE US?

 

/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? We've got you covered!

/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!

/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available

/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!

 

 

---- Call us now at +1 (437) 422 - 9465 to book your test drive!

---- We're located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch.

 

 

Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!

 

As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.

 

* 1 Year Warranty Included, Covers Engine, Transmission & Differential (from a reputable warranty company) Terms and conditions apply. Full details available upon request. *

Serving Customers Across Ontario

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Auto Collection

Used 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 for sale in North York, ON
2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 128,000 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla Man S // FULLY CERTIFIED // 3Y WARRANTY AVAILABLE for sale in North York, ON
2014 Toyota Corolla Man S // FULLY CERTIFIED // 3Y WARRANTY AVAILABLE 289,000 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC // FULLY CERTIFIED // 1Y FREE WARRA for sale in North York, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC // FULLY CERTIFIED // 1Y FREE WARRA 182,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Auto Collection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Auto Collection

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5

Call Dealer

(437) 422-XXXX

(click to show)

(437) 422-9465

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Auto Collection

(437) 422-9465

2015 Nissan Altima