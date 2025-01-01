Menu
SAFE CAR, SMART BUY

 

WE PROMISE UNBEATABLE PRICES WITH NO HIDDEN FEE!

 

--- FULLY CERTIFIED
--- 1 Year Free Warranty Included
--- Fully Loaded
--- KeyLess Starter
--- Alloys
--- Bluetooth
--- Camera
--- Automatic
--- Safety Certification Included in the Asking Price
--- 3/Y WARRANTY AVAILABLE

 

WHY CHOOSE US?

 

/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? We've got you covered!
/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!
/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available
/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!

 

 

---- Call us now at +1 (437) 422 - 9465 to book your test drive!
---- We're located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch.

 

Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!

 

As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.

 

1 Year Warranty Included, Covers Engine, Transmission & Differential up to $8000 claim per year with unlimited Kilometres (from a reputable warranty company) Terms and conditions apply. Full details available upon request.

 

Serving Customers Across Ontario

2015 Nissan Altima

173,400 KM

Details Description Features

$9,450

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5L S // Fully CERTIFIED // 1Y WARRANTY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle
12742173

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5L S // Fully CERTIFIED // 1Y WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5

(437) 422-9465

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
173,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP0FC196849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,400 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Auto Collection

Best Auto Collection

Member UCDA Member
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

(437) 422-9465

(click to show)

(437) 422-9465

$9,450

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Auto Collection

(437) 422-9465

2015 Nissan Altima