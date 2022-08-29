Menu
2015 Nissan Armada

183,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dynasty Auto Selection

416-645-0196

2015 Nissan Armada

2015 Nissan Armada

4WD 4dr Platinum Edition Navigation/Leather/Sunroof/DVD/Camera

2015 Nissan Armada

4WD 4dr Platinum Edition Navigation/Leather/Sunroof/DVD/Camera

Location

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-0196

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

183,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9288769
  • Stock #: 604643
  • VIN: 5N1AA0NE7FN604643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***FREE 2 YR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH EVERY VEHICLE PURCHASE***PLATINUM V8 4X4!!!ONE OWNE!!!FREE OF ACCIDENTS!!!WHITE/TAN&BLK LEATHER,7 PASSENGERS,SUNROOF,NAVIGATION,BLIND SPOTS ASSIS,REAR VIEW CAMERA,TV-DVD,183.000KM, FOR ONLY $22.995.

Interested in this vehicle? We offer financing for all credits, Good or Bad. Want to know if you are approved? Get started with your finance application through our SECURED application page. Click HERE to get started. A representative from Dynasty Auto Selection will contact you to let you know if you are approved. For more information email dynastycars@gmail.com or call us today at 1 416-645-0196. Our Vehicle Certification is available for only $995.00 that includes Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing and 1-month warranty for every safety item! If not certified as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle deemed to be not drivable, when not certified. Dynasty Auto Selection excels in assisting clients find the vehicle they desire. We take the extra step to disclose all information regarding any vehicle in stock with full transparency before taking the next step to purchase. This is done to ensure you have a full understanding of the vehicle you are buying. Before displaying any vehicle, we have them go through a Pre-Sale and Post-Sale inspection at the auction to ensure they are mechanically fit and sound. For your own peace of mind, you always have the choice to inspect our vehicles through your preferred mechanic. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve: Vehicle Certification (Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing, and 1-month warranty for every safety item) available for $995.00 Free Carfax History Report Certified In-house Mechanic Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty Available (See below) Financing with rates starting as low as 6.9% APR *Terms and Conditions May Apply* We Accept Trade-ins and save you money on the difference Dynasty Auto Selection takes pride in delivering their promises and keeping new and returning clients happy within 20 years of being in the Used Car industry. Our indoor showroom displays over 300 vehicles with various brands to choose from; Audi, Volvo, Acura, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Honda, Cadillac, Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Infiniti and much more. We are located in North York, Ontario at 2424 Finch Ave West, Unit 1, North York, ON M9M 2E3 *Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty* Dynasty Auto Selection has been partnered with Lubrico Warranty in the last 20 years. Lubrico Warranty has nearly 40 years of providing mechanical breakdown protection to hundreds of thousands of car buyers since 1977. Over 2,500 repair centers to protect customers from unforeseen repair expenses. No Claims made within your term? You can Double Your Term! Certified Power-train Plus Coverage: 24 month/Unlimited km Power-train 3 month/Unlimited km Comprehensive 36 month/60,000 km Power-train 6 month/10,000 km Comprehensive 48 month/80,000 km Power-train 12 month/20,000 km Comprehensive Call our sales team at 1 416 -645-0196 for more information on Lubrico Warranty

Vehicle Features

Running Boards
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Immobilizer
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Clock
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
130 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
1 Skid Plate
3.357 Axle Ratio
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
105 L Fuel Tank
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Regular Amplifier
GVWR: 3
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Instrument Panel Bin
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Engine: 5.6L V8 DOHC SMPI
Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic -inc: tow and haul mode
150-Amp/Hr 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW -inc: full size spare tire
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage
2 USB ports
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Multi-Source Rear Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: HDD Navigation w/Voice Recognition -inc: Bose audio system
AM/FM in-dash w/single CD
XM NavTraffic and NavWeather capability
Zagat Survey restaurant guide
311 kgs 7
300 lbs
659.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
11 speakers total 7 speakers
4 tweeters
7 VGA display screen w/in-dash 1DVD
USB and VTR jack in centre console
illuminated steering wheel audio and cruise controls
dual 7 headrest DVD FES w/2 VTR jacks
2 wireless headphones and remote controller VPC accessory

