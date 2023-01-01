Menu
2015 Nissan Micra

40,761 KM

Details

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2015 Nissan Micra

2015 Nissan Micra

2015 Nissan Micra

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

40,761KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10271853
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP9FL240213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,761 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Nissan Micra, a Great Little Commuter !

 

GREAT CONDITION, this 2015 Nissan Micra comes with a 1.6 LITRE 4 CYLINDER that puts out 106 HORSEPOWER.

 

Well reviewed: "Micra is noted to be easy on fuel, cheap to run, easy to park, highly maneuverable, roomier on board than it looks, and sportier to drive than most shoppers expect. Many owners report pleasing performance and fuel efficiency," (autotrader.ca).

 

"The Micra remains a fun little runabout, with decent rear seat space, improved equipment levels and somewhat engaging driving dynamics. In isolation, it defies its age to remain a good little car," (drive.com.au).

 

INCLUDES BACK UP CAMERA !

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

 

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you ! 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

