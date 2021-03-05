Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Micra

141,500 KM

Details Description Features

$5,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

Access Motors

416-736-7641

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Micra

2015 Nissan Micra

4dr HB AUTO SV

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Micra

4dr HB AUTO SV

Location

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

416-736-7641

Contact Seller

$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

141,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6639521
  • Stock #: 9170
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP9FL247890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9170
  • Mileage 141,500 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON, Auto, Loaded with CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, Super Reliable Well Affordable Economical car, call for test drive and financing approval today

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Access Motors

2011 Kia Soul 5DR WG...
 298,000 KM
$3,600 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape FWD...
 202,000 KM
$7,850 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Sonata ...
 141,000 KM
$7,680 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Access Motors

Access Motors

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

Call Dealer

416-736-XXXX

(click to show)

416-736-7641

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory