2015 Nissan Murano

133,679 KM

Details Description Features

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Excella Automotive Group

416-278-8957

2015 Nissan Murano

2015 Nissan Murano

AWD 4DR SV

2015 Nissan Murano

AWD 4DR SV

Location

Excella Automotive Group

99 Brisbane Rd, North York, ON M3J 2K4

416-278-8957

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

133,679KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7179650
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH2FN288102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,679 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety included, No Accidents, FACTORY REMOTE STARTER AWD, NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, TOUCH DISPLAY SCREEN, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH START, AND MORE!!!

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
HOME DELIVERY AVAILABLE

We welcome all trade-in vehicles, top dollar for your car! Good or bad condition! Excella Automotive - your one stop shop for all your automotive needs! For Sales please call 416 708 4996

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Excella Automotive Group

Excella Automotive Group

99 Brisbane Rd, North York, ON M3J 2K4

416-278-XXXX

416-278-8957

