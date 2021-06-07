Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Murano

138,053 KM

Details Description Features

$18,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

Excella Automotive Group

416-278-8957

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Murano

2015 Nissan Murano

AWD 4DR PLATINUM

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Murano

AWD 4DR PLATINUM

Location

Excella Automotive Group

99 Brisbane Rd, North York, ON M3J 2K4

416-278-8957

  1. 7318655
  2. 7318655
  3. 7318655
  4. 7318655
  5. 7318655
  6. 7318655
  7. 7318655
  8. 7318655
  9. 7318655
  10. 7318655
  11. 7318655
  12. 7318655
  13. 7318655
  14. 7318655
Contact Seller

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

138,053KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7318655
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH8FN223366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,053 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents, Great Service History, Vehicle is in immaculate condition. Maintained very well by previous owner. Weather Tech mats included no extra charge!! Murano Platinum comes fully loaded with all the bells and whistles. BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS NO PROBLEM!!! WE APPROVE ALL OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, HOME DELIVERY AVAILABLE. We welcome all trade-in vehicles, top dollar for your car! Good or bad condition! Excella Automotive - your one stop shop for all your automotive needs! For Sales please call 416 708 4996.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Excella Automotive Group

2015 Nissan Rogue AW...
 95,279 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento AWD...
 111,522 KM
$13,388 + tax & lic
2004 BMW 3 Series 4d...
 245,786 KM
$5,799 + tax & lic

Email Excella Automotive Group

Excella Automotive Group

Excella Automotive Group

99 Brisbane Rd, North York, ON M3J 2K4

Call Dealer

416-278-XXXX

(click to show)

416-278-8957

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory