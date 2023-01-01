Menu
2015 Nissan Murano

140,203 KM

Details Description

$18,987

+ tax & licensing
$18,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2015 Nissan Murano

2015 Nissan Murano

SL AWD|NAV|360CAM|ALLOYS|LEATHER|PANORAMICROOF|+++

2015 Nissan Murano

SL AWD|NAV|360CAM|ALLOYS|LEATHER|PANORAMICROOF|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$18,987

+ taxes & licensing

140,203KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9800830
  • Stock #: M5233
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH9FN277145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M5233
  • Mileage 140,203 KM

Vehicle Description

**SPRING SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWD, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, DRIVER ATTENTION ALERT, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, USB, AUX, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PUSH TO START, REMOTE START, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

