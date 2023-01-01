2015 Nissan Murano

$18,987 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 0 , 2 0 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9800830

9800830 Stock #: M5233

M5233 VIN: 5N1AZ2MH9FN277145

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Arctic Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # M5233

Mileage 140,203 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.