2014 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE LT2 AWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL 7 PASSENGER VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN RUST FREE EXTERIOR AND FRAME! FULLY LOADED UNIT EQUIPPED WITH 20 ALLOY RIMS WITH BRIDGESTONE ALL SEASON TIRES,  CLEAN FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, RELIABLE V6 ENGINE, ON STAR SAFETY SYSTEM, 7 PASSENGER SEATING, HEATED FRONT SEATS, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE INCLUDED FOR A COMPARABLE PRICE OF $8,999 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! CASH DEALS PREFERRED!!

**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 

Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

230,780 KM

$8,299

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum AWD *SAFETY INCL*7 PASS*MINT*

12491425

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum AWD *SAFETY INCL*7 PASS*MINT*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,299

+ taxes & licensing

230,780KM
VIN 5N1AR2MM9FC622408

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 230,780 KM

*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*7 PASSENGER*AWD CAPABILITIES*CASH DEALS WELCOMED*

 

2014 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE LT2 AWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL 7 PASSENGER VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN RUST FREE EXTERIOR AND FRAME! FULLY LOADED UNIT EQUIPPED WITH 20" ALLOY RIMS WITH BRIDGESTONE ALL SEASON TIRES,  CLEAN FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, RELIABLE V6 ENGINE, ON STAR SAFETY SYSTEM, 7 PASSENGER SEATING, HEATED FRONT SEATS, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE INCLUDED FOR A COMPARABLE PRICE OF $8,999 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! CASH DEALS PREFERRED!!

**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 

 

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
$8,299

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2015 Nissan Pathfinder