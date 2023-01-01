2015 Nissan Rogue

$13,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 9 , 1 4 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10105398

10105398 Stock #: 6217

6217 VIN: 5N1AT2MV7FC887306

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 179,142 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer rear window defogger Cargo Area Light Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Ambient Lighting Adjustable rear headrests Air filtration Manual day/night rearview mirror Front overhead console HARD CARGO COVER Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Convenience Clock External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Exterior Chrome window trim Intermittent rear wiper Variable intermittent front wipers Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS digital odometer Front cupholders Radio data system Braking Assist Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass 3-point front seatbelts Multi-function display Front struts Hill holder control Rear seat folding Electronic messaging assistance 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER SECOND ROW REAR VENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY 12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S) MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS DIAMETER 23 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL 4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS INTEGRATED TURN SIGNALS SIDE MIRRORS 0.64 REAR BRAKE WIDTH 1.04 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH 110 AMPS ALTERNATOR 17.1 STEERING RATIO 3.1 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK DIAMETER 19 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR SLIDING REAR SEAT HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE

