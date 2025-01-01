Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** <br/> ** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! ** <br/> ** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> ** GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR! COMES EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH AUDIO, BACK UP CAMERA, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2015 Nissan Rogue

214,989 KM

Details Description

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Nissan Rogue

SL | BACK UP CAMERA |

Watch This Vehicle
12725649

2015 Nissan Rogue

SL | BACK UP CAMERA |

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

  1. 12725649
  2. 12725649
  3. 12725649
  4. 12725649
  5. 12725649
  6. 12725649
  7. 12725649
  8. 12725649
  9. 12725649
  10. 12725649
  11. 12725649
  12. 12725649
  13. 12725649
  14. 12725649
  15. 12725649
  16. 12725649
  17. 12725649
  18. 12725649
  19. 12725649
  20. 12725649
  21. 12725649
  22. 12725649
  23. 12725649
  24. 12725649
  25. 12725649
  26. 12725649
  27. 12725649
  28. 12725649
  29. 12725649
  30. 12725649
  31. 12725649
  32. 12725649
  33. 12725649
  34. 12725649
  35. 12725649
  36. 12725649
  37. 12725649
Contact Seller

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
214,989KM
VIN 5N1AT2MT6FC762098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 214,989 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


** GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR! COMES EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH AUDIO, BACK UP CAMERA, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2019 Audi E-Tron TECHNIK | BANG OLUFSEN | HEAD UP DISPLAY | for sale in North York, ON
2019 Audi E-Tron TECHNIK | BANG OLUFSEN | HEAD UP DISPLAY | 94,513 KM $33,685 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class 250 //AMG SPORT | PANO | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class 250 //AMG SPORT | PANO | LOADED 156,230 KM $16,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 300 //AMG SPORT | PANO | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 300 //AMG SPORT | PANO | LOADED 161,663 KM $19,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-938-XXXX

(click to show)

647-938-6825

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

647-938-6825

2015 Nissan Rogue