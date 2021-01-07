Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

104,757 KM

Details Description

$12,987

+ tax & licensing
$12,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

S|PURE DRIVE|BACKUPCAM|SIRIUSXM|SPORTMODE|ECOMODE|

S|PURE DRIVE|BACKUPCAM|SIRIUSXM|SPORTMODE|ECOMODE|

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$12,987

+ taxes & licensing

104,757KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6542814
  • Stock #: J4268
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT6FC864761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 104,757 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED MIRRORS, AM/FM/SATELLITE/AUX/CD PLAYER/USB, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SPORT MODE, ECO MODE, CHASSIS CONTROL, TRACE CONTROL, ENGINE BRAKE, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

