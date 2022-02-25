Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Rogue

189,731 KM

Details Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Drivetime Fine Cars

416-661-0222

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Drivetime Fine Cars

3715 Keele St, Unit 21, North York, ON M3J 1N1

416-661-0222

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

189,731KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8434227
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV9FC750044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,731 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Drivetime Fine Cars

2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i
 101,333 KM
$33,499 + tax & lic
2019 Infiniti QX60 P...
 71,210 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord To...
 85,940 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic

Email Drivetime Fine Cars

Drivetime Fine Cars

Drivetime Fine Cars

3715 Keele St, Unit 21, North York, ON M3J 1N1

Call Dealer

416-661-XXXX

(click to show)

416-661-0222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory