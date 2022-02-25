$12,990+ tax & licensing
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Drivetime Fine Cars
416-661-0222
2015 Nissan Rogue
2015 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
Drivetime Fine Cars
3715 Keele St, Unit 21, North York, ON M3J 1N1
416-661-0222
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
189,731KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8434227
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV9FC750044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 189,731 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3715 Keele St, Unit 21, North York, ON M3J 1N1