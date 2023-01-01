2015 Nissan Sentra

$11,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 7 , 5 0 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10492818

10492818 Stock #: 6618

6618 VIN: 3N1AB7AP0FL645135

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6618

Mileage 127,509 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Emergency interior trunk release Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer rear window defogger Cargo Area Light Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Dual Vanity Mirrors Adjustable rear headrests Air filtration Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Convenience Clock External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Exterior LED Taillights Chrome window trim Variable intermittent front wipers Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS digital odometer Front cupholders Radio data system Braking Assist Front Seatbelt Pretensioners speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution 3-point front seatbelts 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION TACHOMETER GAUGE AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL DOOR POCKETS STORAGE FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS 0.9 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S) 110 AMPS ALTERNATOR USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT 3.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK DIAMETER 22 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR 16.3 STEERING RATIO DIAMETER 25 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.