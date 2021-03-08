Menu
2015 Nissan Sentra

156,201 KM

Details Description Features

$7,490

+ tax & licensing
CrediCar

416-639-2142

S

Location

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

156,201KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6666131
  • Stock #: L0589
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP9FL633615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 156,201 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!


We will provide you with:


Full disclosure (history/accident search)


CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!


Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.


A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.


We specialize in Auto Financing so if you dont fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

