2015 Nissan Titan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 2 9 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7609144

7609144 Stock #: 140

140 VIN: 1N6AA0CC7FN507767

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 104,293 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Window Defroster Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Digital clock Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA Entertainment System Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.