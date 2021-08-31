Menu
2015 Nissan Titan

104,293 KM

4X4, KING CAB SWB, PRO4-X,

4X4, KING CAB SWB, PRO4-X,

104,293KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7609144
  • Stock #: 140
  • VIN: 1N6AA0CC7FN507767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 104,293 KM

Vehicle Description

MONTERO AUTO CENTRE 


MONTERO AUTO CENTRE


We are OPEN! Come in and see us today! We are proudly serving the entire province of Ontario! 


All our vehicles come safety certified!!!


 We offer rates as low as 3.99% with $0 Down, no payments for 3 months deferral options(O.A.C). We work with all banks & lenders to get you approved with the lowest rates & most flexible terms. All credit accepted.    We deliver vehicles all over Ontario with a full tank of fuel!



 Highest quality vehicles at the lowest price available. No haggle, No hassle, no admin or hidden fees. Prices are plus HST & MTO Licensing.

We pay top value for your trade any year, make, model, and kms! Bring your trade in for a free analysis! 

Large indoor pre-owned vehicle dealership with many high quality used vehicles to choose from - Located at 1101 Finch Avenue West, North York, Ontario, M3J 2C9.


 


All vehicles are professionally detailed inside & outside, come with a complete Carfax report.


Warranty & loan protection products available.  We are open and operating full hours, make an appointment today!   

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

