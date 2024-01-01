Menu
<p>*CLEAN CARFAX LOW KMS VEHICLE **SOLD CERTIFIED**</p><p> </p><p>MINT CONDITION 2015 NISSAN VERSA NOTE SL FWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL CAR WITH LOTS OF EYEBALL!! VEHICLE IS JAMMED WITH a PRISTINE LEATHER INTERIOR, 16 ALLOY RIMS ON BRAND NEW BF GOODRICH TIRES, FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR VIEW AND 360 VIEW PARKING CAMERAS!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE!! FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $8,250 + TAX!! 3 MONTH WARRANTY, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN      647-862-7904</p><p>Auto Resale Inc</p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave</p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2015 Nissan Versa Note

151,780 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Versa Note

SL FWD *CERTIFIED*LOW KMS*

11935007

2015 Nissan Versa Note

SL FWD *CERTIFIED*LOW KMS*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,780KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP2FL418559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,780 KM

Vehicle Description

*CLEAN CARFAX LOW KMS VEHICLE **SOLD CERTIFIED**

 

MINT CONDITION 2015 NISSAN VERSA NOTE SL FWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL CAR WITH LOTS OF EYEBALL!! VEHICLE IS JAMMED WITH a PRISTINE LEATHER INTERIOR, 16" ALLOY RIMS ON BRAND NEW BF GOODRICH TIRES, FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR VIEW AND 360 VIEW PARKING CAMERAS!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE!! FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $8,250 + TAX!! 3 MONTH WARRANTY, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN      647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-862-7904

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2015 Nissan Versa Note