2015 Nissan Versa Note
SL FWD *CERTIFIED*LOW KMS*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,780 KM
Vehicle Description
*CLEAN CARFAX LOW KMS VEHICLE **SOLD CERTIFIED**
MINT CONDITION 2015 NISSAN VERSA NOTE SL FWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL CAR WITH LOTS OF EYEBALL!! VEHICLE IS JAMMED WITH a PRISTINE LEATHER INTERIOR, 16" ALLOY RIMS ON BRAND NEW BF GOODRICH TIRES, FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR VIEW AND 360 VIEW PARKING CAMERAS!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE!! FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $8,250 + TAX!! 3 MONTH WARRANTY, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
Auto Resale Inc.
