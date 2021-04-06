Menu
2015 Porsche Macan

103,101 KM

$37,895

+ tax & licensing
$37,895

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2015 Porsche Macan

2015 Porsche Macan

S | PDK | RED LEATHER | PORSCHE SERVICED

2015 Porsche Macan

S | PDK | RED LEATHER | PORSCHE SERVICED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

Sale

$37,895

+ taxes & licensing

103,101KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6961955
  • Stock #: 4504
  • VIN: WP1AB2A59FLB64504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,101 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS THIS ONE!! MACAN S! BEST COLOR COMBO AND A GREAT BUILD!! **

 

** SERVICED AT PORSCHE DEALER FROM DAY 1, CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **

 

===>> APPLY ONLINE WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM

 

** GORGEOUS PREMIUM JET BLACK ON TWO TONE RED LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH S PACKAGE, PREMIUM PACKAGE, PDK, MONOCHROME BLACK EXTERIOR PACKAGE, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, 14 WAY POWER SEATS, CLIMATE CONTROLED FRONT SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, MEMORY SEATS, 20IN MACAN SPORT DESIGN WHEELS, ROOF RAILS DELETE, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

OUR NEW LOCATION:

 

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

 

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

Vehicle Features

macan s
sport
red leather
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

Call Dealer

647-621-XXXX

(click to show)

647-621-8555

