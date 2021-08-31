Menu
2015 Porsche Macan

115,102 KM

$41,985

+ tax & licensing
$41,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2015 Porsche Macan

2015 Porsche Macan

S | RED LEATHER | NAVI | PANO | 20 RS RIMS

2015 Porsche Macan

S | RED LEATHER | NAVI | PANO | 20 RS RIMS

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$41,985

+ taxes & licensing

115,102KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7679299
  Stock #: 6348
  VIN: WP1AB2A53FLB56348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,102 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS THIS ONE!! LIKE NEW! BEST COLOR COMBO!! WONT LAST!! **

** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **

 

===>> APPLY ONLINE WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM

 

** ABSOLUTE GORGEOUS BLACK ON PREMIUM RED LEATHER INTERIOR! THIS MACAN S COMES FULLY LOADED WITH SPORT PACKAGE,  PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS, NAVIGATION, PASM AIR SUSPENSION, POWER STEERING PLUS, REAR VIEW CAMERA WITH PARK ASSIST, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH ACTIVE SAFE, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, 20 INCH RS RIMS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, CLIMATE CONTROLED SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, 18 WAY POWER SEATS, PORSCHE INTELLIGENT PERFOMANCE, KEYLESS GO, COMFORT ACCESS, LED LIGHTS, BLUETOOTH AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

OUR NEW LOCATION:

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.

 

 



Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

