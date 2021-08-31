2015 Porsche Macan

+ taxes & licensing
647-621-8555
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
647-621-8555
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS THIS ONE!! LIKE NEW! BEST COLOR COMBO!! WONT LAST!! **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
===>> APPLY ONLINE WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM
** ABSOLUTE GORGEOUS BLACK ON PREMIUM RED LEATHER INTERIOR! THIS MACAN S COMES FULLY LOADED WITH SPORT PACKAGE, PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS, NAVIGATION, PASM AIR SUSPENSION, POWER STEERING PLUS, REAR VIEW CAMERA WITH PARK ASSIST, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH ACTIVE SAFE, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, 20 INCH RS RIMS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, CLIMATE CONTROLED SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, 18 WAY POWER SEATS, PORSCHE INTELLIGENT PERFOMANCE, KEYLESS GO, COMFORT ACCESS, LED LIGHTS, BLUETOOTH AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1