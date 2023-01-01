Menu
2015 RAM 1500

175,699 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

SLT

2015 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

175,699KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10179825
  • Stock #: 5FB865
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GG9FS659742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 175,699 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DON'T MISS THIS ONE!!! **
** LOCAL ONTARIO OWNED! CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED!! THIS IS THE ONE YOU WANT!! **




===>> FINANCE TODAY, APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE
===>> FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE




** GORGEOUS RED ON GREY INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH CRUISE CONTROL W/STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, A REAR CUPHOLDER. DAY-NIGHT REARVIEW MIRROR, ENGINE IMMOBILIZER, REAR CHILD SAFETY LOCKS, BACKUP CAMERA, AUTOMATIC DRIVER SEAT ADJUSTMENT, TURN SIGNAL MIRRORS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, DRIVER AND PASSENGER HEATED SEATS, 20 INCH WHEELS AND MUCH MORE!! MUCH MORE!! **








>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES




*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable; if not certified and not e-tested, a ca certification package is available for $695. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited km. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have tried to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads; prices may change without notice; please verify the information's accuracy with our sales team. **




Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

