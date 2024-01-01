Menu
** JUST ARRIVED! LONGHORN EDITION!! NO ACCIDENTS! ** 
** NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! ** 


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! 
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! 


**GORGEOUS BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH SUNROOF, HEATED WHEEL, VENTILATED & HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER ADJUSTABLE CONTROLS, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, MIRROR DIMMER, WIFI HOTSPOT, PUSH TO START, TONS OF COMPARTMENT SPACE, HEATED MIRRORS, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** 




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**. 


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **

2015 RAM 1500

141,702 KM

$24,985

+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500

LONGHORN | NAVI | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA |

2015 RAM 1500

LONGHORN | NAVI | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA |

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

$24,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,702KM
VIN 1C6RR7WMXFS724282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 141,702 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! LONGHORN EDITION!! NO ACCIDENTS! **
** NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH SUNROOF, HEATED WHEEL, VENTILATED & HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER ADJUSTABLE CONTROLS, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, MIRROR DIMMER, WIFI HOTSPOT, PUSH TO START, TONS OF COMPARTMENT SPACE, HEATED MIRRORS, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**.


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-XXXX

647-621-8555

$24,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2015 RAM 1500