2015 RAM 1500
NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED!
GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, 4WD AUTO, 2WD, 4WD LOW, 4WD LOCK, HILL START ASSIST, & MUCH MUCH MORE!!

2015 RAM 1500

186,552 KM

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM 1500

SLT | BIG HORN | NAVI | BACK UP CAMERA |

2015 RAM 1500

SLT | BIG HORN | NAVI | BACK UP CAMERA |

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
186,552KM
VIN 1C6RR7LM3FS757192

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 0723-107
  • Mileage 186,552 KM

2015 RAM 1500
NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED!
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, 4WD AUTO, 2WD, 4WD LOW, 4WD LOCK, HILL START ASSIST


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

647-938-6825

2015 RAM 1500